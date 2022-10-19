Late Oktoberfest Party? Here’s Where You Can Still Get Beer

October is more than half over, but it's not too late to have a party! But with limited time left to plan your Oktoberfest party, you've got to find beer quickly. Here are some New York craft beers to make your Oktoberfest party really special.

Local favorite Saranac never disappoints, and they certainly come in clutch with their own "Octoberfest German Style Lager." Unfortunately, getting this one specifically will be a bit of a drive as this beer is only sold in four locations and all of them are in Rochester. However, if you need an easy substitute, you can find Saranac Pumpkin Ale just about anywhere Saranac is sold.

Spaten Oktoberfest is a real German beer that can be found in a few places locally. Brewed in Munich, if you're looking for an authentic German brew, you can find these at Marcy Discount Beverage.

If you're longing for a real authentic German brew that has stood the test of time and is older than Oktoberfest itself, much older in fact dating back to the year 1040, Griff's Beverage in Watertown has Weihenstaphaner Festbier. It's a bit of a drive but nothing will light up your Oktoberfest celebration like a beer from the oldest brewery in the world.

A local favorite from Woodland Brewery is Woodtoberfest. You can come to the taproom in Marcy with some friends and enjoy this Fall favorite.

You can also get Oberforster from Heritage Hill Brewery. Take a trip to their taproom in Pompey to give this Festbier a try.

Whether you're throwing a full-blown Oktoberfest party or just heading out to a taphouse with the boys (or girls), October is still going, and you still have time to enjoy this Fall celebration.

