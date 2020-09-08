Latest Oneida-Herkimer County COVID-19 Numbers – September 8

(Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Oneida County reported seven (7) new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while Herkimer County reported none.

Neither reported any new coronavirus fatalities.

The following information was released by each county government on Tuesday, September 8, 2020:

Oneida County

  • New cases: 7
  • Active, known cases: 67
  • County residents hospitalized: 3 (2 at MVHS, 1 outside county)
  • Total cases to date: 2,294 (one positive was removed from previous total after further investigation)
  • Recovered/resolved cases: 2,106

Herkimer County

  • New cases: 0
  • Active, known cases: 11
  • County residents hospitalized: 1
  • Total cases to date: 320
  • Recovered/resolved cases: 299

County health officials reported no new potential public exposures on Tuesday.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Latest Oneida-Herkimer County COVID-19 Numbers - September 8

Filed Under: bassett herkimer health center, Coronavirus (COVID-19), oneida county
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top