Latest Oneida-Herkimer County COVID-19 Numbers – September 8
Oneida County reported seven (7) new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while Herkimer County reported none.
Neither reported any new coronavirus fatalities.
The following information was released by each county government on Tuesday, September 8, 2020:
Oneida County
- New cases: 7
- Active, known cases: 67
- County residents hospitalized: 3 (2 at MVHS, 1 outside county)
- Total cases to date: 2,294 (one positive was removed from previous total after further investigation)
- Recovered/resolved cases: 2,106
Herkimer County
- New cases: 0
- Active, known cases: 11
- County residents hospitalized: 1
- Total cases to date: 320
- Recovered/resolved cases: 299
County health officials reported no new potential public exposures on Tuesday.
