Oneida County reported seven (7) new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while Herkimer County reported none.

Neither reported any new coronavirus fatalities.

The following information was released by each county government on Tuesday, September 8, 2020:

Oneida County

New cases: 7

Active, known cases: 67

County residents hospitalized: 3 (2 at MVHS, 1 outside county)

Total cases to date: 2,294 (one positive was removed from previous total after further investigation)

Recovered/resolved cases: 2,106

Herkimer County

New cases: 0

Active, known cases: 11

County residents hospitalized: 1

Total cases to date: 320

Recovered/resolved cases: 299

County health officials reported no new potential public exposures on Tuesday.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Latest Oneida-Herkimer County COVID-19 Numbers - September 8