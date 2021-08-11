New Law In New York Will Require Large Businesses To Donate Excess Food

It appears New York State is adopting new regulations to improve food scrap recycling and prevent food waste. This will involve donations to relief organizations.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced to News 10 the adoption of final regulations of New York's Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law. This law is set to take effect in 2022.

The new regulations require large generators of food scraps to donate as much “wholesome” food as possible.

“Americans currently waste about a quarter of all the food purchased, which directly leads to the creation of methane and other greenhouse gases and negative environmental impacts,” Commissioner Seggos said in a press release. “These wasted food resources can now be used to help people in need instead of contributing to climate change. The regulations released today are a perfect example of a common-sense approach to promoting food recycling while also helping the hungry and reducing waste to build healthier, environmentally sustainable communities.”

Specifically, the new regulations will require all food scrap generators to donate excess edible food and send food scraps to an organics recycler. The DEC will provide clear guidance on which foods can be recycled and how to avoid contaminants.

The Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law was enacted in 2019. The law will take effect on January 1, 2022.

PREGNANT? THE CDC RECOMMENDS YOU GET VACCINATED

Past guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention "encouraged" pregnant women to get the vaccine to prevent getting the virus - it wasn't a full recommendation. With the spread of the Delta variant, and accompanying data, it is now being fully recommended. Read more here.

Masks Should Be Worn In These New York Counties According To The CDC According to CDC data, these counties fall in "substantial" or "high" zones as of 8/3/2021.