Layoffs At MVHS Take Effect Today

Layoffs began today at Mohawk Valley Health System as part of MVHS’s recovery and restructuring plan to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

The positions eliminated are primarily clerical, administrative, leadership, business office and medical office support staff.

MVHS officials say every area of the health system, including those departments represented by one of the five collective bargaining units, have felt the impact of layoffs.

Furloughs have also been extended to October 13th.

The furloughs are for those positions in areas where there is a potential for volume increases within the next two months.

“These were very hard decisions to make and implement – they were not made lightly. We recognize and value the contributions and sacrifices our employees have been making to help ensure that this vital healthcare organization will be here long into the future, and we are committed to supporting all employees through this transition,” said MVHS President and CEO Darlene Stromstad.