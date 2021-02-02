New Hartford Police are hoping to generate some leads into an ongoing investigation of a home invasion that resulted in a woman being shot several times.

They're hoping to utilize Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and its anonymous tip-line and website in an effort to track down those responsible for the incident.

Police say it happened back in December when several males smashed through the front door of a residence on Ney Ave. The intruders were armed, police said, and ultimately there was an exchange of gunfire between the robbers and those who lived there. One female, whom police called a visitor at the home, suffered multiple gunshot wounds but did survive.

Lt. Ronald Fontaine of New Hartford Police said it does not appear any of the invaders were wounded. While he did not say what, if anything, was taken from the home, he believes it was not a random act of crime and the home was specifically targeted, saying there is no threat to the general public.

Anyone who might have information on the identity of those responsible for the incident is encouraged to call MV Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477, or submit a tip through their website. All calls and emails can remain 100-percent confidential.

