A League of Their Own, the 1992 movie that shot scenes in Cooperstown, is getting its own Amazon series soon. During recent media promotions for the series, one of the surviving members of the original All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, publicly came out for the first time at age 95.

Maybelle "Mae" Blair - known as "All the Way Mae" during her playing days - took place in a panel discussion to promote the new Amazon series, where she said:

"I think it's a great opportunity for these young girl ball players to come [to] realize that they're not alone, and you don't have to hide. I hid for 75, 85 years and this is actually basically the first time I've ever come out."

A video of Blair coming out was posted to the official Amazon series Instagram account.

A League of Their Own was released in 1992 by Columbia Pictures and starred Tom Hanks, Madonna, Geena Davis, Rosie O'Donnell and others. The movie chronicled the exploits of the Rockford Peaches, a real women's team in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was created in 1943 to fill the void of men's baseball when when most professional sports went on hiatus due to wartime efforts.

Maybelle Blair pitched for the Peoria Redwings in 1948. While not a direct translation, Madonna's character of Mae Mordabito in 1992's League was referred to as "All the Way Mae" throughout the film.

The ending of A League of Their Own was shot in Cooperstown, New York, at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

