Legendary and Historic Cider Mill in Region is Closing Its Doors

An iconic and historic cider mill in the region has announced that its closing due to the negative effects of COVID-19.

The legendary Fly Creek Cider Mill in Fly Creek near Cooperstown announced on Wednesday afternoon that due to COVID reductions in business, they are now forced to close.

"We regretfully announce that the Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard will be closing on Sunday, January 31, 2021," the Michaels family announced on their Facebook page. "During the next two weeks, our remaining inventory will be highly discounted and we encourage everyone to stock up on their favorite flavors of the Mill. This inventory reduction sale applies to Mill Store purchases only and excludes all E-Commerce sales ."

Official photo Fly Creek Facebook page www.flycreekcidermill.com

"The Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard (Open All Year) is a historic, water-powered mill on the banks of Fly Creek in the heart of beautiful Central New York just minutes from Cooperstown," according to its website. "For 161 years visitors have witnessed the pressing of fresh, sweet and delicious cider creating an experience that has become a tradition shared by generations."

According to the Michaels family which owns the mill, they do plan to re-assess their position as the pandemic progresses. Over the years the Fly Creek Cider Mill expanded from a classic cider mill to a major tourist attraction in the region with special events and large crowds throughout the fall season. The store and bakery was added along with an attached quick service restaurant, along with petting zoo animals as well as other attractions. Fly Creek also added a line of hard ciders and wines available in their gift shop.

The Fly Creek Cider Mill was closed through the winter months and was scheduled to reopen in the Spring. The Mill's service to the local Fly Creek community dates back to 1856.