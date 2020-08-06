Leon Ettienne to Perform Live “In Person” Show Friday

It seems nearly impossible these days to be able to go out and see a live performance due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19, but, there is an in-person performance scheduled for this week in Hamilton.

Illusionist Leon Ettienne is performing his magic on Sunday at the Good Nature Farm Brewery in Hamilton. Ettienne, who regularly performs on national television shows like America's Got Talent and Penn and Teller: Fool Us!, as well as venues around the world, says they're able to pull this off in unique fashion by "following all social distancing guidelines." "We have everything laid out. We have all the guidelines met and we're going to pull this off," he said. "We've already got a bunch of tickets sold...it's completely family friendly."

Good Nature Farm Brewery is located on Route 12B in Hamilton and it offers a tasting area, a full bar and full menu restaurant. During COVID-19 restrictions, all seating is outside, unless there's inclement weather and seating inside is limited to 50 percent capacity. Good Nature also offers pick up, curbside service and home delivery through their website.

Ettienne has said this is the first in-person show he's done since the pandemic shutdown, although he has performed for some local people from their driveway for special events. He says performing this small local shows has given him the opportunity to ponder the support he's received over the years from his hometown. "From the beginning Central New York has always had my back and now we come full circle and Central New York has my back again, it's so much fun."

Tickets are available at Leon's website or at www.magicatgoodnature.eventbrite.com. Watch the interview with Ettienne below.