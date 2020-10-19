Illusionist Leon Etienne Lands National TV Show on Monday

There's big news in the world of illusionist Leon Etienne. The "America's Rock Illusionist" has just been added to the lineup on an upcoming nation television show.

Etienne, who has starred on NBC's America's Got Talent, SYFY Channel’s Wizard Wars, Late Nite with Jimmy Fallon,”and Radio City Music Hall, will attempt to fool famous magicians, Penn & Teller, on the CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us!

“It is an all new episode and I created a brand-new illusion just for this show," said Etienne. "No one has ever seen me perform this, so I can’t wait for people to see it. Tune in!”

During the COIVD-19 pandemic, at a time when the world needs magic more than ever, Etienne has returned to his roots and has been performing safe, socially-distanced shows in Central and Western NY communities. Etienne maintains a social media presence that can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @magicrocksshow.

Etienne is recognized for his on-stage charisma, a fast paced, high energy, rock n’ roll edge performance style, and his no-nonsense approach to magic. He has appeared on the world’s biggest TV shows, trended worldwide on social media, and performs live at entertainment hotspots around the world. Leon’s original creations, a passion for sleight-of-hand magic, and the best jaw dropping grand illusions in the world explode on stage in his critically acclaimed hit show, “Magic Rocks!”