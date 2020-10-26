Leon Etienne Wows Keeler Studio from the Window Cam

America's Rock Illusionist Leon Etienne was promoting his national television appearance Monday night and pulled-off a really cool trick while outside in the rain on Keeler's Window Cam.

The Window Cam is set up because guests aren't allowed in studio because of COVID-19 restrictions. So, they head to the radio station's back lot, come up to back studio window and just like in-studio, there's picture and audio for TV and radio. The Keeler Show simulcasts on WFXV FOX 33 TV, as well as over the radio, weekday mornings from 6-9 a.m..

On this Monday, the fall season was approaching with temperatures in the upper 30s and rain coming down, but that didn't stop Etienne. He's promoting his national television appearance on Penn and Teller Fool Us which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m.. The stunt he'll perform on this episode draws from a pervious appearance on the Keeler Show nearly 10 years ago when he tried to set a Guinness world record. No clues here, but I can assure you it will be impressive.

Watch the video below as Etienne pulls off a very cool stunt from the Window Cam that wowed the WIBX staffers.