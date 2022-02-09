Leslie Jones Free to Post Olympics after 3rd-Party Error Resolved

Leslie Jones Free to Post Olympics after 3rd-Party Error Resolved

FILE PHOTO: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - April 22: In this image released on April 22, 2021, Leslie Jones speaks onstage during ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

By JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer

Leslie Jones is free to take to social media to give her commentary about the Olympics after a misunderstanding with some of her posts.

NBC spokesman Greg Hughes says some of Jones' videos that were blocked were the result of a "third-party error" and not NBC.

Hughes says "we have resolved the situation. She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past."

He adds "she is a super fan of the Olympics and we are super fans of her."

