Leslie Jones Free to Post Olympics after 3rd-Party Error Resolved

By JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer

Leslie Jones is free to take to social media to give her commentary about the Olympics after a misunderstanding with some of her posts.

NBC spokesman Greg Hughes says some of Jones' videos that were blocked were the result of a "third-party error" and not NBC.

Hughes says "we have resolved the situation. She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past."

He adds "she is a super fan of the Olympics and we are super fans of her."

