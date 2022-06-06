This Upstate NY Landmark Might Bid to Create ‘Miracles’ Again

"Do you believe in miracles? YES!"

That famous line came from Al Michaels, play-by-play broadcaster at the 1980 Winter Olympics, as he put an exclamation on one of the greatest moments in sports history. The United States had defeated the Soviet Union in hockey, and in the process, had brought a nation together during a time of extreme tension both domestically, and overseas.

That moment, as well as the rest of the XIII Olympic Winter Games, happened in Lake Placid, New York, and as it turns

Get our free mobile app

New Legislation Could Lead Olympics Back to Lake Placid, NY

As reported by Deseret News, a publication based in Salt Lake City, Utah, there is legislation on the table in New York that could open the door for a possible return of the Olympic Games to Lake Placid, New York.

The legislation in question would recommend that Lake Placid be included in a bid with another host city, with examples being New York City and Montreal, Quebec, and take part in the hosting of an Olympic Games. The legislation would also require a feasibility report to be executed, which would allow lawmakers to better understand if Lake Placid is actually capable of pulling this off.

Winter Olympics USA win The U.S. hockey team after winning gold in Lake Placid in 1980 / Getty Images loading...

If this legislation is passed by the Governor and the NY State Senate, it would be for a bid for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympic Games. Vancouver, Canada; and Barcelona, Spain are also being mentioned as contenders for these same bids.

How is this all possible? Well, the State of New York has spent a great deal of money modernizing Lake Placid and its amenities in recent years. The short-term reason for the improvements is the 2023 World University Games, which will be taking place in Lake Placid. It's fairly clear, however, that those who committed the money to renovate Lake Placid also had an eye on the long-term.

I mean, after all, the history of Olympic competition at this Upstate New York landmark is vast and impressive, beyond the Miracle on Ice team.

A History of Olympic Competition in Lake Placid, NY

Lake Placid, New York has hosted the Winter Olympics on two prior occasions: 1932 and 1980. The first of which was the 3rd Winter Olympics, and was the the first of four Winter Olympic Games that were held in the United States.

The 1980 Winter Olympics would also be held in Lake Placid, and would happen amidst extreme chaos and tension at an international level. The United States and the Soviet Union were involved in The Cold War, and the Olympiad became a major display of political and national pride for all involved.

Canada Versus USA Hockey in the 1932 Winter Olympics / Getty Images loading...

Outside of the Olympic Games, Lake Placid considered bidding on the Youth Olympic Games in both 2016 and 2020, but chose not to do so. The Winter Empire State Games called the area home for a time, and ESPN's Great Outdoor Games were played there in 2000 and 2001, the first two years of the event.

The history of sport in Lake Placid is already legendary, and it appears as though Upstate New York natives may have one more crack at hosting The Games in the coming years.

The Most Iconic Moments in Albany Sports History