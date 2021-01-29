Lewis County Man Accused of Sexual Acts With A Child

A Lewis County man is accused of engaging in sexual acts, to include sexual intercourse, with a child.

New York State Police say they have charged Bryan Ely, 29, of Constableville of Course of Sexual Conduct against a child, a 'B' level felony. Ely is charged with engaging in two or more acts of sexual intercourse and sexual contact with a child less than 11 years old over a period of five years in the Town of West Turin, Lewis County, police said.

He was sent to the Lewis County Jail with bail set a $50,000 cash/ $100,000 bond.

