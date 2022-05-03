Limos Will Soon Be Gone in New York State?

Over the weekend, I was at an event with someone who owns a limo company close to Rochester, New York and he said, if New York State continues to make it harder for limo companies, he predicted there will be no more limousine rental companies in New York in the future. When he said that, I was obviously surprised by that comment, but another person jumped in the conversation--someone who used to drive limos for a different company.

They cited a few reasons for their claim, but specifically said to operate the companies is way too hard, because of all of the new laws New York State has passed in the past 2 years, insurance requirements and gas is just way too high to operate, and see a good profit.

I looked up some of the new laws that New York State has passed and here are some of the interesting ones. Keep in mind, that the goal is to keep everyone SAFE most importantly.

If a limo driver makes a U-turn with people in the vehicle, there is a fine and up to 180 in prison. If a U-turn is made and there is nobody in the limo, there will be a fine and up to 15 days in prison.

Starting February 3, 2021, all motor carriers will be required to conduct pre-employment and random drug and alcohol testing of all drivers of any for-hire vehicle with a seating capacity of nine or more passengers, including the driver, regardless of a commercial driver's license endorsement.

Effective February 3, 2021, every stretch limousine registered in New York must be equipped with a commercial global positioning system

As of January 1, 2020, all for-hire vehicles with a seating capacity of eight or more passengers must have a liability insurance policy with a combined single limit of at least $1,500,000.

This is pretty interesting. You can find all of the nearly 50 limo companies in New York State and any of the violations that they have had, on the New York State website for information including the Number of drivers who lack valid licenses for the operation of altered motor vehicles, number of drivers who are disqualified from operating altered motor vehicles, number of Convictions involving an altered motor vehicle driver during the preceding 12 months, and number of accidents involving an altered motor vehicle driver during the preceding 12 months.

