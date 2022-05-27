New York State Liquor Stores May Legally Be Able To Open Earlier

I've never understood why old-school liquor laws still apply to modern-day society. Having lived in many different states I've been subjected to all types of liquor laws. In North Carolina, for instance, all the liquor stores are called ABC stores and they are owned by the state. In Arizona, you can buy liquor in the grocery store. In Florida, you can't buy a 40-ounce bottle of malt liquor or beer.

Here in New York, it seems like our liquor laws are decent. They aren't too restrictive, but one thing that has always annoyed me is not being able to purchase liquor until after 12 pm on Sunday. There have been many times that I have had a small gathering or cookout on a Sunday and had to make sure I was well-stocked the day before. With liquor sales starting at noon, it's not as convenient to just make a run to the store in the morning to pick up a bottle for an afternoon gathering. Changing the opening times of liquor stores to 10 am will definitely make life a little easier for Bills fans tailgating for earlier games too.

New York Senate Passes Bill S3106

The New York State Senate has passed the bill, which would change the opening time of liquor stores on Sundays,

Relates to the hours during which liquor and/or wine stores may be open on Sunday by allowing liquor and/or wine stores to open at 10:00 a.m. rather than noon on Sunday.

The New York State Assembly would need to pass the Bill and Governor Hochul would need to sign it to make it a law.

