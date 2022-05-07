The Most Popular Liquor Type & Brand In New York State And Pennsylvania

Recently, I wrote an article about the announcement from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul for the return of wine and liquor to-go. It had been a thing during the pandemic to help businesses in the state but was suspended in June 2021.

The responses on our social media sites were positive as well as negative. Some voiced concerns about people picking up a to-go drink and drinking while driving. Valid points all around.

And speaking of alcohol, the website Upgraded Points, published a study of the most popular liquor types and brands in every state in the United States. They did a search and came up with 14 different types of liquor, and 11 of those types of liquor are the most popular in at least one state.

For New York State, the most popular liquor is vodka, and in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, it's also Vodka. That's surprising to me. For some reason, I thought the most popular choice would be Whiskey or Gin.

The Upgraded Points website lists the most popular liquor out of all 50 states as Whiskey (18 states) and Vodka coming in at second (15 states.) Other types of liquor that are the most popular in at least one state, include Cognac, Vermouth, Scotch, Tequila, Rum, Absinthe, Brandy, and Gin.

The most popular liquor brand in New York State is Maraschino and in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, it's The Famous Grouse. Even celebrity bands were ranked with DeLeón Tequila being the most popular in New York State and in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, it's Old Camp Whiskey.

It's an interesting study on the popularity of liquor, and you can read more about it on the Upgraded Points website.

via Upgraded Points

