Live Like 007 In This Secluded And Scenic Home A Few Hours South Of Utica
If James Bond wanted to call New York home, he wouldn't be picking New York City. Instead, he would be in a stunning house out in the country. Like this one!
Why else would the world's favorite secret agent pick a house in Upstate New York? Because the house actually was developed and designed by the company that builds his cars, Aston Martin. When you drink your vodka martinis shaken, not stirred, you are someone who strictly requires the best.
The exquisite house is called Sylvan Rock. The architects from S3 and British car manufacturers Aston Martin describe the home very well.
One of the most exciting and sophisticated modernist estates to be built in the Hudson Valley - Corcoran Country Living
The house is made more stunning due to its black exterior and the excess amount of glass. That glass makes the views beyond divine. With nothing but tall trees and water surrounding you, you'll never have a worry about SPECTRE interfering in your life. The home also boasts a 3-car garage and acre upon acre of land. The seller's website says 50-100 acres of land. Plenty of room for outdoor activities.
All James Bond puns and references aside, this home is one many will dream of and few will ever be able to make a reality. But when scrolling through the pictures below, you can totally picture yourself in style living here.