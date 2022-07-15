DEC Issues Warning Before Hikers Hit The Trails In NY This Week

If you want to go out and hike with your friends this weekend, you should be aware of this before you go.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a warning for hikers because of the extreme heat coming this weekend. A beautiful day always sounds great to enjoy, but if you are unprepared on the trails, it could be dangerous. Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80's could lead to a disaster if you're dehydrated and unprepared.

The DEC has a list of tips you should consider before you head out into the woods or trek up a mountain this summer.

Drink Lots of Water

When hitting the trails, it's important you stay hydrated the entire day. With that being said, you should always bring more water than you think you should. You should bring a minimum of 2 liters of water with you. If you're going on a longer hike, bring a way to filter water too.

Pack Good Snacks

Never a bad idea to be over-prepared on a hike. Along with water, snacks are very important to help keep an eye on your electrolytes. Granola bars, trail mix, fruits, and other snack bars are always recommended.

Leave the Pets Home

With the temperatures rising into the 80's, your pets will become hotter much faster than before. Bringing them on a hike may seem like a fun idea, but they could be impacted more quickly from heat exhaustion.

For more tips before you hit the trails this year, visit the DEC's website.

