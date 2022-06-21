Take on Most Challenging Hike in New York State Through 12 Mountains

June 21 is National Hiking Day. Are willing to take on one of the most challenging hikes in New York State and one of the toughest in the country?

The Great Range Trail winds through 12 different mountains in the Adirondacks and takes more than half a day to complete. But the views are so worth it!

Nearly 20 Miles of Trails

The nearly twenty-mile trail near Keene Valley, New York, crosses numerous peaks, making it an extra-long day hike or one that you can spread out over several days. The route usually takes a little over 12 hours to finish.

The Great Range Trail is popular among backpackers, campers, and bird watchers. It also offers quite a few opportunities to just sit back, relax, and enjoy the solitude of the Adirondacks.

Side Trails

A number of different side trails and entry points allow you to break off, and set up camp for the day if you don't want to complete the entire trek in one day.

Highest Peak

The highest peak not only along the trail but in all of New York State is Mount Marcy. It rises 5,400 feet in elevation and is in the heart of the Adirondack High Peaks region.

Trail Peaks

Notable peaks along your hike range in elevation from 2,788 feet at Rooster Comb Mountain to 5,344 feet at Mount Marcy.

Rooster Comb Mountain (2,788 ft)

Hedgehog Mountain (3,389 ft)

Lower Wolfjaw (4,175 ft)

Upper Wolfjaw (4,185 ft)

Armstrong Mountain (4,400 ft)

Gothics (4,736 ft)

Saddleback Mountain (4,515 ft)

Basin Mountain (4,827 ft)

Mount Haystack (4,960 ft)

Mount Marcy (5,344 ft)

Parking Reservations Required

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Adirondack Mountain Reserve (AMR) require reservations for the 70 parking spots available for daily access to the trails. Walk-in users without a reservation will not be permitted. Reserve your sport at Hikeamr.org.

