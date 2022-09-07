Woman Airlifted After Falling 150 Feet Into A Gorge In Upstate NY

Multiple crews and agencies were called to Cherry Valley recently for a person in distress.

New York State Police say a 32-year-old woman from Troy had fell into a gorge Saturday afternoon and was unable to get out on her own. She was suffering from multiple injuries after falling 150 feet from a waterfall.

Blurred Spring Water Flowing in Dense Woods at Huron National Forest Paper and Lens Co. loading...

She was found at the bottom of the gorge around County Road 50, in the Town of Cherry Valley. First-responders hiked roughly a mile in the woods to find her and were quick to treat her on scene.

Those who responded to the incident included Otsego County EMS along with members from the Springfield and Oneonta Fire Departments.

Westhoff Westhoff loading...

Authorities say she suffered several injuries from the fall, forcing her to be airlifted to Albany Medical Center. She has since been released from the hospital.

It serves as a reminder to always be careful when out hiking or exploring in the woods, especially in dangerous areas near waterfalls or gorges. The simplest mistakes could lead to much bigger injuries.

Deagreez Deagreez loading...

If planning a more extensive hiking trip, the New York State DEC has a list of their 10 Hiking Essentials you should bring with you on your next trip...

Navigation

You should always bring a map or compass with you on a hiking trip. Whether it's a physical one, or virtual through your phone, it will help you stay safe on the trails.

Insulation or Rain Gear

This includes hat, gloves, wool socks, and a water/windproof jacket.

Flashlight and beam of light on a dark background spaxiax loading...

Light

Bring a headlamp, flashlight, or lantern if your going out on a late hike. Don't forget extra batteries as well!

First Aid Supplies

Always essential when heading out on the trails. Could be a pre-made kit or one you made on your own.

Ready for disaster - checking off the items on the emergency preparedness form Pixsooz loading...

Emergency Kit

These are simple survival tools that could be beneficial if you get into that situation. Whistle, signal mirror, duct tape, pocket knife, and a bright colored cloth are all included on the list.

Fire

Just in case you need to make a fire, bring matches, a lighter, or any other fire starter.

Granola bar Baiba Opule loading...

Nutrition

Extremely important for any trip. Choose high protein and high calorie items.

Water

Should always pack at least 2 liters per person. The best advice is to always carry more than you think you will need.

Long Hair Mountain Bearded Men, Acadia National Park Shore, Maine KatieDobies loading...

Sun and Insect Protection

Simple things like sunglasses, sunscreen, hat, bug repellent, and a bug net if camping.

Emergency Shelter

If you are going camping, it's never a bad idea to have a backup shelter. Consider bringing an extra tent, space blanket, or tarp on your trip.

Moose on Loose Strolls New York Beach A moose was captured wandering Port Henry beach before heading back home to the forest where she belonged. An employee preparing to open the gates captured the majestic animal early one morning.

Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet Of Adirondack Male Moose

Elaborate Halloween Display You HAVE to See in New York There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in central New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it.