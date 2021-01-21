Local Center Needs Support To Continue Mission To Feed Community

The Johnson Park Center in Utica has been operating drive-thru and walk-thru food pantries for months during the course of the Pandemic. "Rain or Shine" is how they announce every one of their food drives and they remain dedicated to feeding whoever is hungry, no matter what.

Reverend Dr. Maria Scates says, "Many face having to choose between paying rent, the National Grid bill, or putting food on the table. We, as a community, are working together to fight hunger and food insecurity." Scates credits several local businesses with donating funds and sponsoring these drives to fulfill the needs of the center and their commitment to the community.

As the JPC continues to hold their drives, the need for ongoing financial support continues as well. The JPC is actively seeking local contributions to continue to bring in tractor-trailer loads of food to keep their promise to families. Dr. Scates says "Capraro Technologies, Inc. has a matching fundraiser campaign for the Johnson Center Food Pantry. Along with CTI, the Community Foundation of Hermiker & Oneida Counties and donors made financial gifts to purchase food for persons in need."

The next Drive-Thru Food Driveway will take place, Rain-Snow or Shine, is taking place on Monday, January 25th, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. If you do not have a vehicle the JPC has a walk-thru option. The Walk-Thru giveaway is being held the next day on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Of course mask will be required when coming through the line. The Johnson Park Center is located at 1404 West Street, Utica, New York.

If you are interested in contributing to the cause or becoming a sponsor, please contact the Johnson Park Center at (315) 734-9608. Dr. Scates wants to thank everyone who has reached out and shown their support for their ongoing effort.