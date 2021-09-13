A local credit union is going back to restrictions inside their lobby starting today, due to the recent increase in the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

First Source Federal Credit Union announced over the weekend that starting Monday, regardless of vaccination status, anyone entering their branch buildings must be wearing a CDC approved face mask to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

"The health and safety of our staff, Members and the community is our top priority. Per the recent spikes in COVID-19 in Oneida and Herkimer Counties, and concern for the Delta variant, First Source will be taking CDC and Local Health Department recommended precautions. Beginning Monday, September 13th, masks will be required for in-branch services for employees and Members regardless of vaccination status."

On August 16th, First Source announced that employees would be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status and they were urging members and customers to follow suit.

"Our employees will be required to wear masks while inside First Source locations. It is highly recommended for those entering the branch, to wear masks for in-branch services as well, regardless of vaccination status."

First Source reopened their lobby to customers back in February, after spending nearly a year offering drive-thru service only.

