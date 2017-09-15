Local Dentist to Offer Free Dental Services
Once again a local dentist is taking one full day to offer free dental services to people in Central New York.
The name of the event is called 'Dentistry from the Heart.' This program is a world-wide non-profit organization that is dedicated to provide free dental care to people in need.
For the third straight year Dr. Aymme Belen will open her practice on 2628 Genesee Street in South Utica to the public for a variety of free services. According to a release from Belen Dental, "Choice of filling, extraction or cleaning will be performed for those 18 years and older who can’t get dental care elsewhere."
Because of the popularity of this event you are encouraged to get there as early as possible and registration begins at 7 a.m. The dental services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to the limited amount of time Dr. Belen will be treating the first 80 patients to arrive and will be treated based on a Medical History Screening. For more information you can call 315-724-3768.