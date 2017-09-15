Once again a local dentist is taking one full day to offer free dental services to people in Central New York.

The name of the event is called 'Dentistry from the Heart.' This program is a world-wide non-profit organization that is dedicated to provide free dental care to people in need.

For the third straight year Dr. Aymme Belen will open her practice on 2628 Genesee Street in South Utica to the public for a variety of free services. According to a release from Belen Dental, "Choice of filling, extraction or cleaning will be performed for those 18 years and older who can’t get dental care elsewhere."