Utica Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted on more than 10 bench warrants. 29 year old Jamie S. Wright of Utica is facing charges of Harassment, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree, stemming from alleged domestic violence incidents in the city of Utica, according to Utica Police Sgt. Michael Curley.

Police say Wright is also wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department for an open arrest warrant for Criminal Possession pdf a Controlled Substance, a Class B felony.

WANTED BY UTICA POLICE AND THE ONEIDA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT.

Name: JAMEIN S. WRIGHT, 29

RESIDENCE: UTICA

Description: African American

Sex: Male

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Sgt. Curley added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information about Wright contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

Utica Comets vs Rochester Americans 11242021 Utica Comets vs Rochester Americans at the Adirondack Bank Center 11242021

New Hartford Dome Playoff Gallery New Hartford Spartans

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.