A logging accident turns tragic as authorities say a 35-year-old man was killed as he and his father were cutting down trees in a small Upstate NY town.

It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday morning along County Route 11 in the Oswego County town of Parish.

Town of Parish, NY - google maps Town of Parish, NY - google maps loading...

New York State Police say the father and son duo were logging trees when the father, Mark Gardner went up to the residence for a short time. When he returned, troopers say he found his son, Eric Gardner of Williamstown, NY, pinned between two trees.

attachment-Untitled design (38) loading...

Heavy equipment was used to free the younger Gardner, however, he was pronounced deceased a short-time later by paramedics who responded to the scene.

Police say Eric Gardner was struck and pinned by a falling tree.

For Sale: Tour The Riggi's Rustic Yet Sophisticated $31 Million Lake Placid Camp This could quite possibly be the most beautiful Adirondack camp you have ever seen!

The Saratoga Springs socialites listed their stunning Lake Placid compound for $31 Million. According to the Zillow listing , this amazing spread sits on over 46 pristine Adirondack acres and features 9 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms. There is 8,500 square feet of delightful living space across a variety of 5 buildings including the main home, a tree house, 2 guest residences, and a sweet Airstream trailer decked out as a "she shed." This camp is private and gated, and only minutes from Lake Placid Village. You can even see the Lake Placid Olympic ski jump from the property!

These 5 Spots Near Bills Training Camp Will Make You Love Garbage Plates They may look disgusting, but boy are they good. Seriously, don't knock a garbage plate until you try one.

Don't Be That Guy! Top 10 Montana Unwritten Camping Rules. Don't do these things while camping. Be the cool camping dude, not the other dude.

Your New Vacation Destination! This Camping Resort is Perfect for the Family Timber Lake Resort was established in 1955 in historic Mount Carroll, IL.

It was rebuilt in 2003 with all new facilities and a renewed spirit of hospitality.