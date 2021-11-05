Will The Longest Lunar Eclipse This Century Be Nice And Visible Here In Upstate New York?

Will the longest lunar eclipse of this century be visible here in Upstate New York when it happens on November 19th 2021?

According to NASA, here in Central New York and the rest of Upstate New York, we are in for one big red treat.

During the early hours of November 19, Earth will pass between the sun and moon, casting a shadow over the latter. The eclipse will peak just after 4 a.m. ET, when our planet will hide 97% of the full moon from the sun's light, giving the moon a reddish hue.

The partial lunar eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds. Business Insider reports that this will be longer than any other eclipse between now and 2100.

You won't need a telescope or binoculars — simply go outside and look up at the sky any time between 2:19 a.m. and 5:47 a.m ET.

You can also catch a live stream of the event online with Time and Date. NASA predicts another 179 eclipses in the next eight decades. That breaks down to an average of two per year. The next eclipse will happen on May 16th of 2022.

