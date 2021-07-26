It's currently a mystery as to where they came from or who they belong to, but New York State Police are looking to find the owner of some professional construction equipment found along the side of a Central New York road.

The tools include a DeWalt heater, nail gun, drill bit set, a Craftsman ratchet set, box cutter, and other miscellaneous tools, state police said. The tools were inside several suitcases laying along a hedgerow in the area of Dolshire Drive and Willow Road in the town of Clay, Troopers said in a release seeking information on their owner.

Curios, right?

Makes you wonder if the tools may have literally fallen off, or slide off, the back of a local construction worker's truck. Or, possibly, the items were stolen and for reason discarded by the thieves. Or, another answer?

Regardless, anyone who recognizes the items or may know who they belong to is asked to call New York State Police Troop D Headquarters at 315-366-6000.

