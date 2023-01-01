Lower Your Heating Bill With These Hacks to Stay Warm

Are there ways to stay warm inside without turning on the heat? It could help you save money on your heating bill.

Keeping our homes warm during the winter months is essential. However, there are ways that we can save money and warm up during the coolest months of the year.

Be Sure To Lower Your Heating Bill With These Hacks In Order To Stay Warm

According to GoodHousekeeping,

"Close Up Any Cracks In Your Window Frame."

The technical and engineering director at Good Housekeeping Institute has recommendations on staying warm. Be sure to check for drafts and if one is spotted, use caulk to seal the crack around the area.

"Invest In The Best Blankets."

The textiles product analyst at Good Housekeeping Institute recommends investing is good blankets and bedding for warmth. Down filled blankets are the warmest option along with electric blankets ( as long as it's done safely).

"Make Your Curtains Work Harder."

Feeling chilly? Open the shades when the sun is out. At night, be sure to close the shades which can provide extra insulation. Have you tried blackout shades? If they have thermal lining, it can also help save energy.

"Use Draft Stoppers On Your Doors."

Sealing off the breeze that may be coming in through a crack could help preserve warmth. A door stopper can either be bought or done DIY.

"Close Off Rooms That You Don't Use Often."

If you have a room in the house that isn't in use, be sure to close it off. If you are able to close a door in the house, you are likely to not have to worry about heating it during the winter.

A Recent Study Claimed That Heating Costs Will Increase In New York

According to Insider.com,

"New Yorkers are likely to pay $206 a month for natural gas"

MoneyGeek reported.

"Thousands had lost power across New York on Saturday after a winter storm left two feet of snow, according to CBS News. The snowy conditions are expected to persist throughout the week, leaving officials to warn holiday goers of potentially treacherous travel conditions"

According to CNN.

Hudson Valley Residents Are Unhappy After Receiving High Bills For Heat and Electricity

Hudson Valley residents have been voicing their opinions and concerns already after receiving high bills from Central Hudson this season. A new billing system may be the reason for this concern. Central Hudson has made multiple attempts to reassure customers on the reasonings for these drastically high bills.

An Investigation Is Currently Happening In Regards To Hudson Valley Residents And Their Concern

According to Central Hudson, they

"purchase electricity and gas from third-party suppliers on behalf of customers. These costs are not marked up and Central Hudson does not profit from them, meaning customers pay the same rates as Central Hudson for the energy they use."

A Social Media Trend Is Leaving Car Owners With Cracked Windshields

A current trend on social media is sharing tricks on how to clean your windshield off quickly, However, those who tried the trend ended up with cracked windshields. App users who experienced the trend that went wrong, do not recommend putting warm or hot water on any windshields.

Do you have any suggestions on how to stay warm inside without turning on the heat? Let us know below.

