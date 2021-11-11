Lowville Man Facing Rape Charges for 2015 Incidents with Child

A Lowville man who has been arrested multiple times is facing rape charges for allegedly having relations with a child under the age of 17.

Scott E. Cooley is 51 years old. He is facing felony charges for third degree rape. In a written release New York State Police say charges stem from several incidents that allegedly occurred in 2015 where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 17.

The six-foot, 200-pound man who usually wears glasses is being held at the Jefferson County Public Safety Building on $5,000 cash bail/$10,000 bond and will answer the charges in court at a later date.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the New York State Police. WIBX has contacted authorities for an update but none are available at this time.]

