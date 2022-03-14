It's the end of an era at 706 Varick Street in Downtown Utica. What once was a restaurant and bar full of delicious food and drinks is no more.

I'm not going to lie, I've reached the age where I'm not out on Varick as much anymore, but as I was in the area for St. Patrick's Day here in Utica, I noticed that one place my friends and I visited a few times was no longer open.

Lunas of Varick has permanently closed their doors to customers. Several eye witnesses saw the location being cleaned out over the weekend, and according to several in the 315 Menu Facebook group - the location has been closed for just about two months.

It remains unclear why the owners decided to close up the location, but many on Facebook aren't surprised as they say their experience was "subpar." Shell Bell made this comment on the 315 Menus group on Facebook.

They had very very slow service!! They actually forgot about us twice then one time they forgot our appetizers! Thought we would give them one more try we waited 1 hour and 15 minutes for our food, terrible!!

I'm not going to lie, the last time I went to Luna I had a similar experience to Bell. I waited just about the same amount of time and was concerned they never put our order in. After an hour and 15 minutes, we finally got our food. It was delicious, I won't lie there, but waiting an hour and 15 minutes for six tacos seemed a bit much. I will say, though, their fish tacos were probably some of the best I had in my entire life. They also had really fun drinks.

Gina Voce Cromer is one of many who also commented that she will miss the Varick Street dining option.

That's so very sad...it was so nice there and their food was amazing!

