It’s A Fiesta! Enjoy Tacos And Tequila At This Central NY Zoo
Can you say you've ever had tacos and tequila with animals at the zoo? Well now you can!
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is back with another addition to their Gourmet Dinner Series. Catering at the Zoo is now hosting a "Soaring Flavors Tequila Pairing" on Friday, July 29th. Come enjoy exquisite food with all your favorite animals!
The gourmet taco dinner is everything you could possibly imagine, with festive flavors from South America and Mexico. Catering at the Zoo Executive, Chef Dan Hudson, has created a five-course pairing of tacos and tequilas, all representing the native habitat of the Harris Hawk.
It's dinner and a show! While you enjoy your first course outside you can watch a free flight demonstration by one of Rosamond's very own Harris Hawks.
Curious as to what will be served? Here's the menu:
Course One - Walking Tacos
Verde braised chicken, corn chips, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, black olives and avocado
Course Two - Barbocoa Lamb Tacos
Braised lamb, soft corn tortilla, pickled onion, cilantro, lime, creme fraiche, queso fresco, jalapeno.
Course Three - Fish Tacos
Grilled mahi, flour tortilla, mango salsa, cabbage.
Course Four - Birria Tacos
Braised beef, crispy tortilla shell, Manchego, birria dipping sauce, cilantro
Course Five - Dessert
Strawberry banana and chocolate dessert tacos
Tickets include all food, beverage, sales tax, and gratuity costs. Seats are limited, so reserve yours today. The Gourmet Dinner Series is being held on Friday, July 29th from 6pm to 9pm at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.
Visit their website and register online as soon as possible for a dining experience you'll never forget.