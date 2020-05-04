Madison County officials are looking to offer some reassurance to resident after what the public health director acknowledges is a 'drastic uptick' in new COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Since Friday, May 1, the county has seen it's total number of positive cases jump from 70 to 121. However, health official called many of their new cases 'isolated incidents', including a number of cases at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing in Chittenango, and the COVID-19 outbreak at Green Empire Farms, announced by Oneida County officials earlier in the day.

Via a news release from Madison County leaders on Monday read: