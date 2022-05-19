UPDATE 5/20/21 : On Friday, Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo issued a statement regarding the closure. Read her reaction here.

Get ready for longer than normal lines at the Utica DMV office.

Effective this coming Monday, May 23, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicle's Office at 301 West Dominick Street in Rome is closed. Officials made an announcement about the abrupt closure on Thursday afternoon, saying the closure is due to a staff shortage and because of it, the office could not function within NYS DMV Guidelines. The office will be closed until further notice, the announcement from County Clerk Sandy DePerno said.

The only other DMV office in Oneida County is located inside the Boehlert Transportation Center at Union Station on Main Street Utica, open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other area DMV offices in the Mohawk Valley include the Herkimer County DMV at 109 Mary Street in Herkimer, and the Madison County DMV at North Court Street in Wampsville.

"Sorry for an inconvenience this may cause our Oneida County residents," the release from DePerno's Office.

