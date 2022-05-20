Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo seems to have been caught off guard and sounded unconvinced in a statement about the abrupt closure of the DMV in Rome - which is effective this coming Monday.

That word came on Thursday afternoon from Oneida County Clerk Sandy DePerno, who oversees DMV operations in Utica and Rome, which a function and service of the county. DePerno cited a staff shortage that left the Rome operation unable to operate in line with 'NYS DMV Guidelines', her announcement read, giving no timeframe from a re-opening date, only saying it would be shuttered until further notice.

And, while that announcement was sent to local media, word of the closure apparently never made it's way to Izzo, who released a statement Friday:

"Under no circumstances should the Rome DMV office be closed for any length of time. Unfortunately, I was unaware that this decision had been made until contacted by local media, and while I understand staffing issues me be a concern every employer whether private sector or government is facing difficulties in attracting and maintaining staff. Regardless, this office serves a great majority of people not only in the City of Rome but also the western side of Oneida County and the northern sections of our county. I have been in contact with our local elected county officials to seek a resolution to this situation so that the DMV office my reopen as quickly as possible."

As it stands, Oneida County will only be operating the Utica DMV location as of Monday. It is located inside the Boehlert Transportation Center at Union Station on Main Street Utica, open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other options for in-person DMV service in the Mohawk Valley include the Herkimer County DMV at 109 Mary Street in Herkimer, and the Madison County DMV at North Court Street in Wampsville.

