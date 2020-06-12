Utica And Rome DMV Offices To Reopen On June 16th

The Utica and Rome DMV Offices will resume in-person license, permits and non-driver ID transactions on June 16th by appointment only.

Accepted license transactions include:

Standard, REAL ID and Enhanced License renewals and transfers from out of state

First time applications to upgrade to REAL ID or Enhanced licenses or non-driver ID cards

Applications for Passenger or CDL permits

Conditional or Restricted Licenses

Appointments can be made starting next Tuesday by calling the Utica at (315) 798-5701 or Rome DMV Office at (315) 356-0546 from 9:00 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.

All visitors to the Utica DMV will have to enter via 321 Main Street and visitors to the Rome office must enter at the front doors on West Dominick Street.

Visitors will be required to wear a face covering while in the building and visitors and staff must maintain six-feet social distancing when appropriate.

Drop boxes are also located inside the offices.

Acceptable transactions for the drop-boxes are license plate surrenders, title only, new registrations and registration renewals.

For more information, you can visit ocgov.net/dmv.