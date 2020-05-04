Madison County Hand Sanitizer Schedule This Week

Madison County is announcing additional dates and locations for free Hand Sanitizer for it's communities.

In the past week, hand sanitizer was distributed to over 1,500 cars. Madison County has been working hard to provide supplies such as hand sanitizer, face masks, surgical gowns and other PPE to health care providers.

Below are the dates of the hand sanitizer distributions:

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

- 10am -12pm: Lincoln Town Hall 6886 Tuttle Rd. Canastota, NY 13032

- 1pm – 3pm: Stockbridge Town Hall/Highway 5314 NY-46, Munnsville, NY 13409 Wednesday, May 6, 2020

- 10am – 12pm: Madison School 7303 US-20, Madison, NY 13402

- 1pm – 3pm: Hamilton Highway Garage 7648 Cranston Rd. Hamilton, NY 13346

These times are a guideline as distribution is based on while supplies last. Additional dates and locations will be added in the upcoming weeks.

If you are interested in making hand sanitizer at home, their are several websites offering recipes and tips and tricks. Some work, and some do not. We have tested out several of these locally and can provide some guidance on the best.

Another helpful tip is to make sure that you are cleaning your cell phone off. Think of it like this, you are going to use your phone at the store. You need to make sure those germs are not on it. Madison County has these tips:

Consider using an 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe (or alcohol-based hand sanitizer) or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes by gently wiping the exterior surfaces of your phone. Don’t use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don’t submerge in any cleaning agents.

(Source from Madison County)