Madison County To Stop Announcing Possible COVID Exposures

The Madison County Health Department will no longer be announcing potential COVID-19 exposure locations.

The Health Department will continue to contact trace every positive case in the county, however they will not be announcing if an individual shopped or ate at a particular location.

Public Health Director Eric Faisst says residents should assume that they can be exposed to COVID-19 if they’re out anywhere.

He’s reminding residents to wear a mask and practice social distancing when they’re out in public.

Faisst says if you feel sick, please stay home.

Madison County and SUNY Upstate will be hosting diagnostic testing clinics on Thursday, November 19th and Thursday, December 3rd at the Madison County Office Building in Wampsville.

An appointment is needed by calling (315) 464-2582 and selecting option 0.