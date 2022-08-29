Magical Creature Coming To This Central NY Zoo For The First Time

Who doesn't love a photoshoot of a sheepish creature like this?

Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Facebook Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Facebook loading...

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is proud to introduce one of their sheep to the zoo. Their Armenian mouflon Sheep, named Sahak, is all grown up and living within the exhibit for his first time.

Amermenian mouflon are a beautiful subspecies of big-horned sheep, that are native to the country of Armenia. The males, like Sahak, have massive horns that curve downward. They will continue to grow, sometimes reaching 3 feet in length.

Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Facebook Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Facebook loading...

The females differ only in their horns. They will typically have little to no horns on their heads, both in the exhibit and the wild. A common characteristic for many female species.

What you would typically just see in magical and majestic pictures of mountains is now happily living right here in Central New York. Take a look at these pictures!

Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Facebook Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Facebook loading...

Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Facebook Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Facebook loading...

Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Facebook Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Facebook loading...

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo also recently held another fun and successful Gourmet Dinner Pairing. They partnered with Meier's Brewing Company to present "Elephantastic Eats", in spirit of Asia Elephant Awareness Month.

Visitors were able to enjoy a wide variety of "trunk-tastic" vegetarian meals, all while enjoying the zoo and an elephant painting presentation. All proceeds went to support future conservations of Asian elephants, as they continue to be an endangered species.

A Trunk-tastic Time Eating with Elephants at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo The Elephantastic Eats Gourmet Dinner was a success at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Not only was there an amazing turnout, but the food and entertainment were incredible as well.

The next dinner series is already planned for September 16th and will feature their red pandas and red wine.

A Calendar of September 2022 Upstate New York Food Festivals With the end of the summer near, many great food and harvest festival start filling up our "bucket list calendars" all across Upstate New York. In September you can find festivals dedicated to cauliflower, corn, carrots, grapes, chicken wings, cream cheese, and more. And they are all a blast!

Inside Old Water Slide World About to Be Torn Down in Lake George Go inside the old Water Slide World in Lake George which is about to be transformed from a water park into a housing community.

New Food & Drink Concoctions to Enjoy at 2022 NYS Fair It's a tradition - crazy food combinations at the New York State Fair. And this year is no different. Take a look at all the inventions you can try.