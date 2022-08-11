Beers, Bites, and Elephants? An Event Like No Other At This CNY Zoo [VIDEO]
Here's yet another option for you to drink beer and eat animal inspired food at the zoo this summer.
Catering at the Zoo returns to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo with another special addition to their Gourmet Dinner Series. This time they have partnered with Meier's Creek to create an "Elephantastic" meal for Asian Elephant Awareness Month.
This 7-course dinner highlights a wide array of Asian-inspired dishes that are all vegetarian. Each dish is also perfectly paired with a delish beer, all provided by Meier's Creek Brewing Company. You can even try their specialty "Elephantatic IPA."
You can even go see the zoo's elephants for yourself in their beautiful Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve. The 7-acre exhibit has a 50,000 gallon, fully filtrated watering hole, perfect for the big animals on a hot summer day.
Here's a look at the "Elephantastic Eats!" station menu...
Station 1 - Sweet potato, Brussel sprouts, farro, balsamic reduction, goat cheese
Station 2 - Watermelon, Thai chili, lime, queso fresco, cilantro
Station 3 - Son-in-law Eggs (fried hard boiled with sweet chili sauce)
Station 4 - Sweet and sour tempeh, grilled pineapple, steamed white rice
Station 5 - Pulled "pork" jackfruit, Korean barbecue sauce, kimchi, brioche roll
Station 6 - Curry-based chickpea, roasted cauliflower, naan flatbread
Station 7 - S'mores/Candy station
Like all previous Gourmet Dinner's, you must be 21 years or older to attend. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
Meier's Creek Elephantastic Eats will be held on Friday, August 26th, running from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. You can register and reserve your spot today by visiting the Rosamond Gifford Zoo's website.