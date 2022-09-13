Red Wine, Food & Pandas? It’s All One Fun Evening At This CNY Zoo

You'll be seeing red at this Central New York zoo... but it's for all the right reasons.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is back with another special Gourmet Dinner Series, being presented and prepared by Catering at the Zoo. This month they are celebrating the Red Pandas with Rockin' the Reds!

Credit - Catering at the Zoo via Facebook Credit - Catering at the Zoo via Facebook loading...

What better way to highlight one of the zoo's most popular exhibits than with a completely "red" themed dinner! You'll be able to enjoy a wide variety of red foods, from cherry-glazed duck breast to red skin potatoes.

Plus, choose from their finest selection of red wines to sip on. All while you enjoy your delicious meal and learn about the Red Pandas at the zoo. Pair the wine with a slice of red velvet cake, and your night couldn't get any better.

Photo by Farhad Ibrahimzade on Unsplash Photo by Farhad Ibrahimzade on Unsplash loading...

Here's what the five-course dinner includes:

Course One: Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad, Toasted Pistachio, Arugula, White Balsamic Glaze.

Course Two: Seared Tuna, "Everything Seasoning", Shaved Radish, Lemon Segment, Red Pepper

Course Three: Cherry-Glazed Duck Breast, Sautéed Kale, Luzardo Cherries, Reduce Jus

Course Four: Pepper-Crushed Beef Tenderloin, Red Skin Potato, Brussels Sprout, Bacon, Red Wine Demi Glaze

Course Five: Red Velvet Cake

Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash loading...

The Rockin' the Reds! Gourmet Red Wine Dinner is planned for Friday, September 16th at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. The event will run from 6:00 - 9:00pm. All guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

Get more details and secure your tickets ahead of time by visiting their website.

