Make This Utica Mansion Your New Home, Air BnB, Or Wedding Venue

This mansion in Utica can be anything from your new home to your next big returnable investment.

Located on 15 Clinton Place in Utica, this almost 8,000 square foot, 3-story house is perfect for any home buyer on the market. The house was originally built in 1873 and modeled with Victorian architecture.

The 5 beds, 3 full and 2 partial baths make the house ideal for someone looking to grow their family. The house can also be easily split into a multi-family home if someone chose too. This will give you the opportunity to make a quick financial turnaround on the house if you decide to rent out rooms.

The open rooms and beautiful back porch also make it a perfect spot for a wedding. Though it's no banquet hall, it's not a bad idea if you're considering renting the house for someone planning a small wedding.

Whether you're looking to buy a house for yourself or to turn a profit, this is one home to consider. With so many possibilities, you have to check out the house for yourself.

The "mansion" is currently listed at $218,000, with an estimated mortgage price of $943/month. Considering all that you're getting, the house isn't a bad deal. Get an estimate for yourself by going to the listings website.

