Suspect Allegedly Bites Store Staff

A Niagara County man is under arrest after police say he bit staff at a wine and liquor store.

New York State Police say the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Robert J. Harris of Niagara Falls, New York was allegedly trying to leave the Wine and Liquor Outlet with merchandise when store staff tried to stop him.

Wine and Liquor Outlet on South Transit Road in Lockport, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2021) via Google Maps (May 2022)

Troopers from the Lockport barracks arrived at the store located on South Transit Road in Lockport at approximately 2:52pm on Monday, May 23, 2022.

In a written release the NYSP says that, when workers tried to stop him from leaving the store, "Harris then bit the staff causing significate damage while trying to take merchandise."

Troopers arrested Harris and charged him with Robbery in the Second Degree.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Troopers Participate in Border to Border Initiative

New York State Police as well as state police from Vermont and Massachusetts participated in the Border to Border Initiative.

Border to Border Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022)

The one-day, four-hour long national seat belt awareness event took place across the state of New York into surrounding states.

Border to Border Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022)

The NYSP says that the initiative "coordinates highly visible seat belt enforcement along state border areas and encourages drivers and passengers to buckle up."

Border to Border Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022)

According to the United States Department of Transportation National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) in 2020, of the 23,824 passenger vehicle occupants killed more than half were not wearing seat belts. The NHTSA estimates that approximately 90.4% of Americans used their seat belts in 2021.

Border to Border Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022)

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police.]

Border to Border Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022)

