Man And Woman Stabbed To Death In Herkimer County [UPDATE]

UPDATED 9/21 4:445 p.m.- State Police have released the names of the victims of Sunday night’s fatal double-stabbing in Herkimer County.

Police have identified the two deceased individuals as 67-year-old Michael Andreev, Sr. and his 12-year- old daughter, Sofia Trusova, both residents of a home at 1402 Route 167 in Jordanville.

A third individual, 22-year-old Michael Andreev, Jr. of the same address, remains hospitalized at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The investigation is continuing and police says more information will be released as it becomes available.

Original story:

State Police are continuing to investigate a double-fatal stabbing in Herkimer County.

Troopers were called to a home on Route 167 in the Town of Warren just after 7:00 Sunday night.

When they arrived, the found a man and woman who had both been stabbed.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect in the incident was located in the front yard with cut to the neck.

He was airlifted to University Hospital in Syracuse where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The names of those involved are being withheld until family members can be notified.

