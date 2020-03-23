Man Arrested After Breaking Into Garage In Vienna

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Solvay man for allegedly breaking into a garage in the Town of Vienna.

Deputies say at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday night a homeowner on Kimball Road saw a white man he did not recognize acting suspicious on the street.

The homeowner went back into his home and saw the man looking in his window.

The resident then called police and when deputies arrived the man was inside the garage destroying property.

The man refused to comply with law enforcement commands and a SWAT team was called in to assist.

Ultimately, 36-year-old Dale Martin was taken into custody and charged with Burglary.