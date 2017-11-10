Man Arrested For Attempting To Have Sexual Contact With Child
A Camden man has been arrested for allegedly trying to have sexual contact with a child.
Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say 43-year old Harvey Dingman attempted to have sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13 in the Village of Camden.
Dingman is charged with attempted sexual abuse.
An order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim
The victim has also been offered counseling services through the Child Advocacy Center.