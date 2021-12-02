Man Blames Deer, not Beer, for His Crash into Manchester, NY Home
A man who blamed a deer for his crash into a home in Manchester, New York "failed a series of sobriety tests," police say.
New York State Police out of Canandaigua were called to a house located at 2834 State Route 96 on Monday, November 29, 2021 at approximately 7:34pm after receiving a call that a vehicle had crashed into a house.
The vehicle, a white Ford 250, was allegedly being driven by Christopher Livermore. Troopers say he told them that he swerved while driving to avoid a deer in his path.
According to a release from New York State Police, Livermore "had been drinking...Livermore submitted to a breath test which resulted in a BAC of .19%."
He was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and issued traffic tickets for a court date later this month.
It is not known if anyone was in the house at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported at the scene.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is based largely on a press release from New York State Police. All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No additional information on this case is available at this time.]