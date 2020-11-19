Man Charged With Having Sexual Contact With Underage Children

A Rome man is facing numerous charges following an investigation by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.

Investigators say 37-year old Anthony Melise allegedly had sexual contact with a 10-year old girl over a period of time in the spring and early summer of this year.

Officials say the investigation also revealed that three other children, ranging in age from 6 to 15 years old, had also allegedly been victimized by Melise.

Melise is facing charges including predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

He's being held in the Oneida County Jail on $25,000 cash bail.

An order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victims, who have been offered services through the CAC.