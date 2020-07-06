Man Ejected, Seriously Hurt in Oneida County ATV Accident

One man suffered serious head trauma and had to be airlifted to SUNY Upstate hospital in Syracuse following an ATV accident in the town of Sangerfield.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office say the rider, 50-year-old Karl Graham of Sangerfield, lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from the machine when it overturned early Sunday morning. Deputies said Graham was not wearing a helmet and noted serious head injuries which prompted his transport to Syracuse.

Thus far no tickets have been issued as the accident is still under investigation.

