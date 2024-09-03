New York State Police investigators are putting the pieces together following a 2-vehicle crash on Labor Day in the Town of Turin. Troopers say, a New Jersey man was killed in the crash.

On September 1, 2024, according to Troopers, State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 12 and Milk House Road in the Town of Turin, at about 6 p.m..

Troopers say, a UTV, a 2017 Polaris Ranger 1000, operated by 62-year-old William J. Timko Jr., from Wantage, New Jersey, was traveling eastbound on Milk House Road when he failed to acknowledge a yield sign at the intersection with State Route 12 and was struck by a 2018 Ford F-150 pick-up truck, operated by 29-year-old Elmin Hodzic, from Utica, who was traveling southbound on State Route 12.

State Troopers say Timko was pronounced dead at Lewis County General Hospital as a result of injuries he received in the crash. A passenger in his vehicle, 53-year-old Gina Liakakos from Wantage, NJ, was transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hodzic was treated for minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene by a Drug Recognition Expert and was negative for any signs of impairment. A passenger in the vehicle, 20-year-old Elizabeth Pagano from Utica, was not injured in the crash.

Police say the investigation is continuing. If any member of the public has any additional information in regards to the crash, they can contact New York State Police, or send in a tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

