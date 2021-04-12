North Carolina Man Killed In ATV Accident in German Flatts

A North Carolina man has died as a result of an ATV accident in the Town of German Flatts.

State Police say they are still investigating the cause of the fatal accident that happened Saturday on private property on Catherine Street.

State Police officials say 52-year-old George White Junior of Moorseville, North Carolina was riding on a Polaris ATV when he failed to negotiate a turn. As a result, the vehicle overturned and landed on White Jr.

State Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.